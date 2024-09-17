MHA Launches Initiative in Manipur to Provide Essential Goods at Discounted Prices

In a measure towards community welfare, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a program to provide affordable essential goods to the people of Manipur. As part of this initiative, 21 existing Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs) and 16 newly established outlets have been made accessible to the local public in the state.
One notable outlet, the Subsidiary Bhandar of the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) managed by the CISF at Imphal International Airport, was inaugurated on September 17, 2024. The ceremony was led by Hari Om Gandhi, DIG (AP E&NES) CISF, with KSH Shivakanta Singh, IPS Superintendent of Police, Imphal-West, and Chipemmi Keishing, Airport Director, in attendance.
Previously restricted to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police personnel, who received a 50% GST concession, the canteen is now open to the general public of Manipur. While the GST concession will remain exclusive to CAPF and police personnel, local residents can now access a wide range of high-quality products at discounted rates.
This initiative aims to alleviate daily expenses for civilians by offering essential commodities at lower prices, reflecting the CISF's commitment to supporting the local community. It is a reaffirmation of the Government of India’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of the people in Manipur, ensuring the availability of affordable goods and integrating welfare measures into their everyday lives.