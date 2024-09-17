Roadmap Created To Resolve Manipur Issue, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated that the BJP-led central government is actively working to bring the situation in Manipur under control and has developed a roadmap for resolving the ongoing crisis.
Addressing a press conference marking the first 100 days of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Shah said that the violence in Manipur is rooted in racial tensions, which can only be resolved through dialogue between the affected groups.
"Recently, violence went on for three days, other than that, in the last 3 months, no major incident took place... We are hopeful to bring the situation under control. We are in talks with both the local tribes. Because this is racial violence, there cannot be any solution until there is a dialogue between them... We are speaking to the Kuki groups and the Meitei groups... We have created a roadmap to solve the issue,"
Shah also highlighted that the India-Myanmar border is a key factor in the ongoing unrest. To address this, the central government has begun fencing the border, with 30 km of the 1,500 km border already completed. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed at strategic points to prevent infiltration.
To stop the infiltration, we have nullified the agreement between India and Myanmar which allowed the movement of the people, and now entry into India is allowed only by visa," Shah said.
In a related move, the Union government has announced plans to open Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars to provide essential commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Sixteen new centres will be established, with eight located in the hills and eight in the valley, in addition to the 21 existing facilities.
"In line with PM Shri narendramodi Ji's commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices," Shah announced via a post on X.
Meanwhile, authorities in Manipur’s Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts have relaxed curfew restrictions from 5 AM to 6 PM, allowing residents to purchase essential items, including medicines.