Monolith Symbolizing Origin of Nagas Uncovered in Manipur

A Monolith personifying the roots of the Nagas was uncovered in Manipur on Monday.

The monolith was discovered at Makhel village in the Senapati district. S Pfokhreni, chief of Makhraimai (Makhel), in the presence of the village authority and elders of Makhraimai (Makhel village), unveiled the historic monolith erected by Onaeme (People of Oinam Hill village).

The words inscribed on the monolith read, “The Onaeme (people of Oinam hill village) erect this monolith on this day, the 17th of April 2023, affirming our affinity, identity, and fraternity with the Makhramai (people of Makhel village) and the rest of Naga tribes, sub-tribes, and clans who once sojourned and dispersed from Makhrai (Makhel).

This Monolith is an evidence of the historical roots of Onaeme, who once sojourned in Makhrai, dispersed, and found their permanent settlement in Onaephung (Oinam Hill Village).

Since the days at Makhrai, Onaeme produced earthen wares for cooking, rites, and ritual purposes, the words inscribed on the monolith state.

“Glory and honor be unto God who bestowed the Nagas, our identity, history, and land since ancient of days and for ages to come,” the monolith reads.

The unveiling ceremony was jointly hosted by Onaeme and Makhramai and village elders, leaders, youth, and villagers of Oinam Hill village.