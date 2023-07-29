MPs From Opposition Bloc INDIA Reach Manipur To Evaluate Ground Situation

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) reached Manipur on Saturday for a two-day visit to access the ground situation in the violence-hit state.
The delegation includes Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who will recommend solutions to the Government and the Parliament to curb the issues of Manipur, based on their observations.
The team of the opposition MPs sought the use of helicopters locally from the state government to visit Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We are not here to do politics, all of us have to try for a peaceful solution to end conflict in Manipur".
On July 27, the newly formed opposition alliance decided to wear black clothes to the Parliament as a mark of protest over the Manipur situation.
The Congress and other opposition parties demanded a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.