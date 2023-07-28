North East

NSCN-IM Leader Arrested for Smuggling Arms to Manipur, Outfit Vows Action If Found Guilty

NSCN (IM) issued a statement stating severe action will be taken against him if found guilty.
A senior leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) or NSCN (IM) has been arrested by the troopers of the Indian Army for allegedly supplying weapons to warring groups in the violence-hit Manipur, reports emerged on Friday.

According to reports, the NSCN (IM) leader has been identified as Apam alias Ngathingpam Shimrah, a deputy kilonser of the NSCN (IM) who was arrested while ferrying a huge cache of ammunition and weapons for warring groups in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Following the Dy. Kilonser’s arrest, NSCN (IM) issued a statement stating severe action will be taken against him if found guilty.

“The arrest of Dy.Kilonser Apam alias Ngathingpam Shimrah in connection with illegal arms trafficking in collusion with one Nagaland Police Inspector has come as a rude shock to NSCN,” the statement reads.

“The matter is under investigation and if found guilty befitting punishment will be awarded against him,” it adds.

