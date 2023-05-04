"My State Manipur Is Burning", Rues Mary Kom; Appeals Centre For Help

She urged the state and central government to intervene in the matter and restore peace in the state.

"I am not feeling good about the situation in Manipur. Since last night, the situation has deteriorated. I appeal to State and Central governments to take steps for the situation and maintain peace and security in the state. It is unfortunate that some people lost their family members in this violence. This situation must get normal at the earliest," she told news agency ANI.

Earlier yesterday, as the situation turned grim, the army was called in to control the violent state of affairs that has ripped through the capital city of Imphal where multiple vehicles were set on fire and several places of worship were vandalized.

According to information received, the most affected areas are Churachandpur and Imphal.

The army was requisitioned on Wednesday night to be in force till Thursday until further orders of extension. A joint force of Army and state police intervened and managed to bring the situation on the ground under control last night. With additional forces coming in, the situation was further pacified by the morning.

Around 4,000 villagers were taken to shelters in Army-run and state government-owned premises. Flag marches were also conducted to keep the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and has been apprised of the situation.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew has also been imposed in several districts of the state.

Reason behind the agitation –

The All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) had called for a march in all the 10 hill districts of Manipur to oppose the moves for inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the ST category. Earlier, lawmakers of the Valley had openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organizations for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, which had caused the communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list to feel threatened.

Meiteis, who make up 53 per cent of Manipur’s population, inhabit the Valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state’s land area. They claimed that they were facing problems due to the large scale illegal immigration of Myanmarese and Bangladeshis.

The hill districts of Manipur, which make up for most of the state’s land area, is mostly inhabited by tribals including Nagas and Kukis and are protected from encroachment by various laws. Tribal villagers from remote areas came in buses and open trucks to the nearest hill district headquarters to attend the rallies.

In Senapati town, which is mostly Naga-dominated, the district headquarters with the same name and located some 58 kilometers from Imphal, a total shutdown of markets and suspension of public transport from 10 am to 1 pm had been enforced by the local bodies in a bid to ensure that maximum number of demonstrators participated in the rally. Thousands of tribals, about 40 per cent of Manipur’s population, joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans against the granting of ST status to the Meitei community.

Senapati District Students’ Association representatives also held a meeting with the deputy commissioner and apprised him of their concerns.