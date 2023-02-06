10 Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Manipur’s Churachandpur District

The Churachandpur Police on Sunday arrested 10 suspected Myanmarese nationals, including 5 females and a minor for illegally entering India via the porous border in the Manipur district.

The police said that it had received reliable information about the presence of illegal Myanmar nationals in the Vaal Veng area of New Lamka in the Churachandpur district.

A team of police officers, led by OC/CCP-PS and OC-WPS Churachandpur rushed to the hideouts and rounded up the Myanmarese after a hot chase on the barren fields.

On preliminary verification, the arrested nationals admitted that they had come to Churachandpur on different dates and were secretly taking shelter at Vaal Veng village.

They are reportedly from the Sagaing region of Myanmar bordering Manipur and Mizoram on the Indian side.

The police have registered a case under FIR NO.16(2)2023 CCP-PS u/s 14 Foreigners Act and investigations are currently underway.