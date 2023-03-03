Manipur is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant culture, and rich history. It is a popular destination for tourists and travelers looking to explore a different side of India. The state is home to a diverse range of communities, each with its own unique traditions, languages, and customs. It is also home to several notable places for the conservation of wildlife, flora, and fauna. In this article, we will be looking at the 5 National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries of Manipur.
Yangoupokpi-Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary is home to several endangered species such as the Himalayan Black Bear, the Hoolock Gibbon, and the Slow Loris, making it a significant site for wildlife conservation. The area is also home to several species of birds, reptiles, and amphibians. One of the unique features of the sanctuary is the Lokchao Wildlife Conservation Breeding Centre, which is dedicated to the conservation and breeding of rare and endangered wildlife species. The center is responsible for the breeding of the endangered Brow Antlered Deer or Sangai, which is the state animal of Manipur. Visitors to the sanctuary can enjoy trekking and camping in the hills while taking in the stunning scenery and experiencing the local culture of the surrounding villages.
Located in the Bishnapur District of Manipur in northeastern India is Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world's only floating national park. It has an area of 40 km2 (15 sq mi) and is crucial to the functioning of the ecosystem in Loktak Lake. In this region, biomasses, also known as phumdis, are so prevalent that they completely cover a large area. These phumdis, typical of a swamp marsh, are composed of decomposed organic matter, biomass, and compacted soil. Although there is still water beneath the phumdis, they are sturdy enough for animals and humans to walk on. There's a good chance you'll see the 'rings' of Loktak Lake fame. All of these share the same formation process. This park is also unique because it is the only known habitat of the Sangai deer, a species of deer that is critically endangered.
Jiri-Makru Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Tamenglong district in the northeastern state of Manipur. This sanctuary covers an approximate area of 192 square kilometers and is known for its diverse range of flora and fauna. Its altitude ranges from 249 m to 1842 m above MSL. It is home to various species of animals, including the clouded leopard, wild boar, and Himalayan black bear. The sanctuary is also known for its several species of birds, including the rare Blyth's tragopan.
Shirui National Park is a national park located in Manipur and it is home to many animals such as tragopan, tiger, and leopard. The park got its name because the famous shirui lily flower grows naturally. At 2,835 meters above sea level, the Shirui Kashong Peak is a breathtaking lookout point in the Ukhrul area. This mountain's crevices and slopes are the sources of multiple rivers. During the months of May and June, the hilltop is adorned by the exotic Shirui lily flower. Hundreds of researchers and sightseers visit the flower annually.
Zeilad Lake Sanctuary is situated in Tamenglong, in the Indian state of Manipur. Located on a hilltop platform not far from the Zeliadjung (Atenba) village, the Zeilad Lake is one of the most well-known lakes in all of Tamenglong. It also provides an abundance of opportunities for those who seek adventure. It is also popular with tourists because it is a great place to see a variety of animals, including pythons, fish, tortoises, water birds, and migratory birds.