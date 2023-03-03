5 National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries of Manipur

Yangoupokpi-Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary

Yangoupokpi-Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary is home to several endangered species such as the Himalayan Black Bear, the Hoolock Gibbon, and the Slow Loris, making it a significant site for wildlife conservation. The area is also home to several species of birds, reptiles, and amphibians. One of the unique features of the sanctuary is the Lokchao Wildlife Conservation Breeding Centre, which is dedicated to the conservation and breeding of rare and endangered wildlife species. The center is responsible for the breeding of the endangered Brow Antlered Deer or Sangai, which is the state animal of Manipur. Visitors to the sanctuary can enjoy trekking and camping in the hills while taking in the stunning scenery and experiencing the local culture of the surrounding villages.

Keibul Lamjao National Park

Located in the Bishnapur District of Manipur in northeastern India is Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world's only floating national park. It has an area of 40 km2 (15 sq mi) and is crucial to the functioning of the ecosystem in Loktak Lake. In this region, biomasses, also known as phumdis, are so prevalent that they completely cover a large area. These phumdis, typical of a swamp marsh, are composed of decomposed organic matter, biomass, and compacted soil. Although there is still water beneath the phumdis, they are sturdy enough for animals and humans to walk on. There's a good chance you'll see the 'rings' of Loktak Lake fame. All of these share the same formation process. This park is also unique because it is the only known habitat of the Sangai deer, a species of deer that is critically endangered.

Jiri-Makru Wildlife Sanctuary

Jiri-Makru Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Tamenglong district in the northeastern state of Manipur. This sanctuary covers an approximate area of 192 square kilometers and is known for its diverse range of flora and fauna. Its altitude ranges from 249 m to 1842 m above MSL. It is home to various species of animals, including the clouded leopard, wild boar, and Himalayan black bear. The sanctuary is also known for its several species of birds, including the rare Blyth's tragopan.