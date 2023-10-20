NIA Arrests Another Accused in Kwakta Bomb Blast

Initially, the case was registered by the Manipur Police; vide FIR no. 635(6)2023 dated 21.06.2023 at PGCI Police Station in Bishnupur district. Later the case was re-registered by the NIA on June 23 at Imphal.

NIA Investigations in RC 01/2023/NIA/IMP revealed the involvement of one, Noor Hussain, who was arrested on October 16 in connection with the case.