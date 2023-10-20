NIA Arrests Another Accused in Kwakta Bomb Blast

In another significant development in the Kwakta Bomb Blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested the second accused in the case.
According to reports, the NIA in coordination with the Manipur Police arrested the second accused, identified as Md. Islauddin Khan, in connection with the bomb blast at Kwakta in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in a Scorpio vehicle on June 21, 2023.
“NIA Investigations in RC 01/2023/NIA/IMP revealed the involvement of Md. Islauddin in the Bomb blast that took place on 21.06.2023 in an IED laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur District, Manipur. Three persons were injured and the bridge, alongwith nearby houses, got damaged as a result of the bomb blast. After his arrest, Md. Islauddin Khan was produced before the jurisdictional Court at Imphal whereupon the Court remanded the accused to NIA custody for 7 days,” the probe agency said in a statement.
It may be mentioned that, on June 21, at around 7:10 pm, there was an explosion over a bridge in the Kwakta area along Tiddim Road. An explosive was planted inside a Scorpio car which was parked over the bridge by some unknown miscreants. A portion of the bridge at the Western side was damaged and three boys sustained minor injuries in the blast. All the injured persons were evacuated to Bishnupur District Hospital.
Initially, the case was registered by the Manipur Police; vide FIR no. 635(6)2023 dated 21.06.2023 at PGCI Police Station in Bishnupur district. Later the case was re-registered by the NIA on June 23 at Imphal.
NIA Investigations in RC 01/2023/NIA/IMP revealed the involvement of one, Noor Hussain, who was arrested on October 16 in connection with the case.