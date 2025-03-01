Amit Shah to Chair High-Level Security Review Meeting on Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial meeting on Saturday to review the security situation in Manipur, following months of unrest and political turmoil.

The meeting comes in the wake of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9, amid escalating violence that has gripped the state for nearly two years. On February 13, the central government imposed President’s Rule in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor. As per the official proclamation, the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly have been transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government’s authority.

In November last year, Shah had convened a high-level review meeting in New Delhi with top officials to assess the ongoing crisis. The discussions focused on recent developments, security challenges, and response strategies.

During the upcoming meeting, Shah is expected to review security deployments and direct Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police to maintain law and order in the region. The central government remains committed to stabilizing Manipur and restoring peace.

The violence in Manipur first erupted on May 3 last year during a rally organized by the All Tribal Students' Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

