Normalcy Still Distant in Manipur, Security Forces Dismantle Six Bunkers in 4 Districts

Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-East, Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts in which six bunkers were dismantled in Imphal East District and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.
During the operations, the following items were recovered:
(i) Four arms (.303 Rifle with empty magazine-one), SMG carbine with empty magazine-one, AK MA-3 MK II with empty magazine-one, 9mm Pistol with empty magazine-one), 20 (twenty) HE Hand Grenades, one empty AK 47 magazine, two empty INSAS magazine, one empty INSAS LMG magazine and one empty M16 magazine were recovered from Sanjenbam Khullen, Gouranagar and Terakhong village under Lamlai PS, Imphal East district.
(ii) Six arms (.22 Rifle with empty magazine bearing body No.1978 Butt no.8 -one, 9 mm Pistols with two empty magazines-two, Country made Pistol with empty magazine-one, SMG carbine with empty magazine-one, Muzzle loading Rifle-one, 21 explosives (GREN 80WP MK-1-six, 36 HE Grenades -14, Mortar shell -one, two INSAS empty Magazine, one empty SLR Magazine, 34 AK-47 empty Shells, one Broken Butt of DBBL, 15 Tube launchers, 10 Rings and six High Density cartridges were recovered from Sanjenlok, Yangdoupokpi, Sanjenlok hill top (Mark) and Eshingthembi hill top, Sagolmang PS, Imphal East district.
(iii) Two arms (.303 Rifle –one) and Local made single barrel gun -one, two 7.62 mm ammunitions, one Country made improvised long range heavy Mortar (six ft), two Empty cartridge of Country made improvised heavy Mortar, one Tear smoke shell soft nose (SR)(HDPE - 38mm), one Tear smoke shell soft nose, one Cartridge 38mm anti-riot with rubber bullet ammunition AFK Pune, one Dress combat, one Pouch, one Shoe pair, one Backpack and Fake Currency amounting to Rs 1600 (Rs 200 notes -08 nos.) were recovered from D. Moljang Village, Churachandpur PS, Churachandpur district.