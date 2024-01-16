People Asking Us Why PM Modi Has Not Visited Manipur: Cong Leader at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that people of Manipur are questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state till now.
His comments come amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which began in Manipur on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI on Monday, Jairam Ramesh said, "People are asking us why PM Modi has not visited Manipur? Everyone wants Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in the Parliament and ask the prime minister to come to Manipur and meet the people. You can see how many people have gathered here. Rahul ji listened to the pain of those who are not able to go to schools and colleges and those who are still in relief camps."
Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi began the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Sekmai in Imphal West district of Manipur and interacted with the people who had lined up along the route to greet him. Gandhi also walked for some distance meeting people and enquiring about their problems.
The Yatra will be halted in Nagaland at night, then to Kangpokpi and then Senapati.
Covering a distance of over 6,700 kilometers over 67 days, Rahul Gandhi aims to traverse 110 districts across 15 states during the Yatra. Before their departure from Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the party's goal of reaching every household until justice is achieved. The Yatra intends to engage with various sections of society, including farmers, laborers, Dalits, tribals, and others.