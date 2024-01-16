People Asking Us Why PM Modi Has Not Visited Manipur: Cong Leader at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

His comments come amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which began in Manipur on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Jairam Ramesh said, "People are asking us why PM Modi has not visited Manipur? Everyone wants Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in the Parliament and ask the prime minister to come to Manipur and meet the people. You can see how many people have gathered here. Rahul ji listened to the pain of those who are not able to go to schools and colleges and those who are still in relief camps."