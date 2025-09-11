PM Modi’s First Visit to Strife-Torn Manipur Sparks Protests, Tensions & Political Upheaval

Tensions were high in Churachandpur district on Thursday as police confronted troublemakers who were reportedly damaging and tearing down decorations put up for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13. Pearsonmun village, an estimated 5 km away from the Churachandpur police station, was where the incident happened. Security personnel were fast to respond and prevent more damage. The development is under close monitoring of the authorities, and there is no fatal report yet. Investigations are ongoing.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled for campaigns at Churachandpur and Imphal, the principal troublespots among the ethnic upsurge convulsing the state for over two years now. This shall be the Prime Minister's first visit to the State since the eruption of violence on May 3, 2023, which claimed at least 260 lives and left over 50,000 people homeless.

Earlier, offcials revealed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held talks with five Kuki-Zo MLAs at Churachandpur on Tuesday regarding preparations for the Prime Minister's visit there. MLAs Ngursanglur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, L Haokip, LM Khaute, and Paolienlal Haokip attended the meeting along with BJP Churachandpur district president Thanglam Haokip. Logistical and security arrangements were the main subjects of the talks. Modi will pay a visit to Manipur after his visit to neighbouring Mizoram.

Security personnel suggested he would address the Kuki-Zo community at the main ground within the Churachandpur town on the afternoon of Saturday. In Imphal, there is preparation for him addressing the crowd at historic Kangla Fort.

The visit has attracted sharp criticism from civil society groups. The Working Group of Meira Paibi declared on Wednesday that it would not grant an welcome to the Prime Minister. In an interaction with the media at the Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Lup office at Khuyathong, General Secretary Kh. Apabi Leima said the Working Committee had decided to organise protests and the sloganeering would be "Go back Modi – the butcher." She blamed the Prime Minister for not tackling the unprecedented violence, which the group suspects of having been orchestrated by the illegal immigrants.

Apabi Leima also reminded that over the past two years and four months, the crisis claimed the lives of numerous people through killings, injuries, rape, and forced disappearances, and thousands more remain trapped in relief camps as internally displaced persons. She questioned what the purpose of the visit was for Modi and whether it was "another ploy to destroy Manipur once and for all." Other banners created by the group are "Self-determination is our right," "AFSPA is a colonial law," "Stop divide and rule policy," and "We condemn Modi's visit."

In addition to the political turmoil, active members of the 43 Phungyar BJP Mandal and Morchas resigned enblock from the party's primary memberships on Thursday, causing one of the biggest setbacks for BJP in Manipur. The enblock resignation was initiated by Ngachonmi Ramshang, the Special Invitee of BJP Manipur Pradesh, and comprised the Mandal president, presidents of the Mahila, Yuva, and Kishan Morchas along with their aides, the executives of the ST Morcha, and 53 booth members.

In their joint statement, the BJP resigning members mentioned the lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership as the reasons for their resignation. But they were clear on their loyalty for the party ideology and their commitment for working for the welfare of the society and the people of Manipur.

Governor Bhalla also met with up to 20 BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley, including ex-Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state BJP chief A Sharda Devi. Congress chief and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh criticized the meetings, saying that selective meetings are anti-democratic and sideline elected representatives. Manipur has been reeling under rampant ethnic violence since more than two years ago, first pitting Meitei and Kuki communities, and subsequently engulfing nearly all the communities of the state. The turmoil resulted in the removal of the state government back in February 2025 and the declaration of Governor's rule.

Meanwhile, officials have emphasized all security and logistical preparations are being undertaken to facilitate the visit of the Prime Minister safely and effortlessly.

