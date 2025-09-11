Assam CM Reviews Preparations for PM Modi’s Visit to Numaligarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Golaghat district to take stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Numaligarh. The Prime Minister is scheduled to be in Assam on September 14, where he will inaugurate the newly built bamboo-based ethanol plant inside the Numaligarh Refinery campus.

The Chief Minister personally inspected the arrangements at the Tanker Stand in Numaligarh, the venue for the Prime Minister’s public rally. Officials expect that more than one lakh people will gather at the event to hear the Prime Minister address the public. To ensure everything goes smoothly, CM Sarma also chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, senior government officials, and representatives of various agencies engaged in the preparations.

CM Sarma gave clear instructions to the administration to ensure all facilities are in place for the people attending the rally. He directed that there must be adequate arrangements for drinking water, proper sanitation, vehicle parking, and first-aid services. He also stressed the importance of ensuring smooth traffic movement around the venue and asked police and district officials to take necessary measures to prevent congestion. Security arrangements have also been given top priority.

Inspected the Bio-Ethanol Plant in Numaligarh which will be dedicated to the nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on Sep 14.



It is a dream project of ours and will significantly boost the nation's clean energy goals by producing ethanol from bamboo. pic.twitter.com/0u3f4OBHG1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2025

Speaking about the projects to be launched, the Chief Minister informed that the bamboo-based ethanol plant has been constructed with an investment of about Rs 5,000 crore. Along with this, on September 14, Prime Minister Modi will also launch projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore from Numaligarh and Mangaldai. According to CM Sarma, these projects will open a new chapter of socio-economic development in Assam and create opportunities for growth across the state.

As part of his visit, CM Sarma also planted a neem sapling along the Letekujan–Tanker Stand connecting road, calling it a symbolic gesture to welcome the Prime Minister to Assam.

He later posted on social media about the initiative, writing, “A special welcome for a special person. To honour Adarniya @narendramodi ji’s visit to Assam next week, we are planting neem trees along the 2.2 km stretch leading to Numaligarh as the ‘PM Neem Corridor.’”

