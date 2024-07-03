PM Reiterates Govt's Commitment to Peace in Manipur During Rajya Sabha Address

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address to Parliament in the Rajya Sabha today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's continuous efforts to stabilize the situation in Manipur. He recalled his previous detailed speech on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha, reiterating the ongoing efforts to ease tensions in the state.
The Prime Minister highlighted that over 11,000 FIRs had been lodged and more than 500 wrongdoers had been arrested during and after the unrest in Manipur. He stressed that the incidents of violence in the state were on a downward trajectory, indicating a hopeful path towards peace.
PM Modi informed the house that schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions in Manipur were functioning normally, ensuring that the development of children remained uninterrupted. He underlined that both Central and State Governments were in active discussions with all stakeholders to secure peace and cordiality in Manipur. The Home Minister has been leading these peace efforts from the front, supported by senior officials dedicated to finding solutions and ensuring peace.
Expressing concern over the current flood situation in Manipur, the Prime Minister informed that two companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been deployed for flood relief work. He emphasized that the Central Government was closely collaborating with the State Government in these relief efforts.
PM Modi called on all stakeholders to transcend political and party lines to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. He urged dissidents to cease actions that provoke and further endanger the security situation in the state. The Prime Minister reminded the House that Manipur's social conflict has a deep-rooted history, which has led to the imposition of President’s rule ten times since independence. Reflecting on the five-year-long social conflict from 1993 onwards, Shri Modi stressed the need to handle the current situation with wisdom and patience.
The Prime Minister invited all like-minded individuals to support his efforts in ensuring normalcy and peace in Manipur.