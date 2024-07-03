PM Reiterates Govt's Commitment to Peace in Manipur During Rajya Sabha Address

PM Modi called on all stakeholders to transcend political and party lines to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. He urged dissidents to cease actions that provoke and further endanger the security situation in the state. The Prime Minister reminded the House that Manipur's social conflict has a deep-rooted history, which has led to the imposition of President’s rule ten times since independence. Reflecting on the five-year-long social conflict from 1993 onwards, Shri Modi stressed the need to handle the current situation with wisdom and patience.