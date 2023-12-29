Popular Manipur Singer Abducted by Armed Miscreants, Later Released Unharmed

Akhu Chingangbam, a renowned singer and lyricist of Manipur was abducted by unidentified assailants from his residence in Imphal on Friday, reports said.
Reportedly, Chingangbam was abducted by the miscreants keeping his wife and mother at gunpoint.
However, sources confirmed that he was later released unharmed at around 20 km away from his house.
According to a family member of the singer, a few armed men barged into Chingangbam's residence in Khurai area earlier today and took him to a far off place.
Akhu Chingangbam is a Manipur-based lyricist, singer and founder and lead vocalist of folk rock band named ‘Imphal Talkies’. He is a prominent figure in Mnaipur’s music industry, not only for his contributions as a singer and lyricist but also for his social activism.
Notably, the kidnapping took place against a backdrop of ethnic tensions in the state, underscoring the intricate socio-political difficulties encountered by the region.
Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident, sources added.