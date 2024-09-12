Protests Erupt in Manipur's Jiribam Over Hill Rights, Clashes With Police Reported

The situation in Manipur has escalated with fresh protests erupting in Jiribam district, following earlier unrest in Imphal.
Thousands of demonstrators, including members of the Kuki and Hmar tribes, took to the streets at Jakuradhor, demanding the restoration of their hill rights. Around 3,000 protesters began their march from The Netaji High School, carrying placards and raising slogans.
The rally, however, was halted by the Manipur Police shortly after it commenced, leading to a tense standoff. As protesters attempted to break through police barricades, clashes erupted, resulting in a violent confrontation. Police fired several rounds in the air and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
One protester expressed the community's demands, stating, "From 1948, Jiribam was declared a hill area, and until 2017, we paid hill house tax and enjoyed our hill rights. The state government has since cut off our rights, and we rallied today to demand their restoration. We seek to live with our kindreds under one administration – through a merger with Pherzawl District."
Sources informed that the current situation remains volatile, with heightened tension in the Jakuradhor area following the confrontation.