Rahul Gandhi's Third Visit to Riot-Hit Manipur on July 8

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will visit Manipur on July 8 (Monday) to meet the violence-affected people in various districts.
This will be Rahul Gandhi's third visit to the strife-torn state and first as the leader of the opposition.
Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra stated that Rahul Gandhi will travel from Delhi to Silchar by flight, and from there, he will head to Jiribam district.
"Gandhi will visit some relief camps in the district before returning to Silchar airport and taking a flight to Imphal. After landing in Imphal, he will proceed to Churachandpur district to interact with people living in relief camps," he said.
From Churachandpur, Gandhi will travel by road to Moirang in Bishnupur district to visit more relief camps. He will then return to Imphal for a planned meeting with State Governor Anusuiya Uikey before leaving the state.
This will also be his first visit to Manipur since the Lok Sabha elections, in which the Congress won both constituencies in the state. Congress legislature party leader O. Ibobi Singh mentioned that Gandhi has previously visited the state twice since the violence outbreak on May 3 last year to understand the people's pain and sorrow.