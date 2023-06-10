Return of Peace, Stability in Manipur Very Important: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Following the meeting with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the return of peace and stability in the violence-hit northeastern state is very important.
While speaking to the media persons after his meeting, CM Sarma said, “For us, the return of peace and stability in Manipur is of utmost importance. I will report whatever I learned during my meeting with the Manipur CM today to the Union Home Minister and ask for further steps to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest. I couldn’t meet the Kuki leaders today.”
“Let us hope that peace not only returns to Manipur but permanently stays in the state,” he added.
Earlier today, the Assam Chief Minister and convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited the violence-hit state to meet his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and held a crucial meeting.
The visit came at a time when Manipur is reeling from a wave of violence that has left 17 temples and 221 churches destroyed, along with the shocking theft of 500,000 bullets and 3,500 guns from state armories.