RSS Condemns Violence in Manipur; Appeals for Peace

Through the official Twitter handle of RSS, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale wrote, “The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organized in Churachandpur on May 03, 2023 at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned. It is very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterwards among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and co-operation for centuries has not yet stopped.”