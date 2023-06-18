RSS Condemns Violence in Manipur; Appeals for Peace

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur that started 45 days ago and appealed for restoration of peace in the northeastern state.
Through the official Twitter handle of RSS, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale wrote, “The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organized in Churachandpur on May 03, 2023 at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned. It is very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterwards among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and co-operation for centuries has not yet stopped.”
The right-wing organization stated that it stands with the displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis numbering more than 50,000 people.
“Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other which is the cause of the present crisis. It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously,” appeals RSS.
The organization further appealed the government including local administration, police, military and the central agencies to take every possible step to ensure the seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced along with necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony.
“Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire civil society, political groups of Manipur and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation and also, ensure safety of human life and permanent peace in the state of Manipur,” the right-wing organization further appeals.
It may be mentioned that Manipur is currently going through a crisis with fresh violence reported every day killing around hundreds of people. The central government and the state government are making efforts to restore peace in the northeastern state.