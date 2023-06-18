Zoramthanga Speaks to Manipur CM Over Phone, Assures Support for Restoring Peace

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday spoke over phone to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga regarding the ethnic violence in the state.
As per sources, during the telephonic conversation, Biren Singh asked the Mizoram CM’s aid in resolving the ongoing conflict in the state with the hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence.
Zoramthanga, on the other hand assured support towards the violence-hit state. He also apprised the Chief Minister of Manipur that the people of Mizoram are empathetic towards the Meitei and that the government and the NGOs have taken measures for peace and security.
Taking to Twitter, Zoramthanga wrote, “The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM; regarding the #Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully.”
“I assured the Chief Minister of Manipur stating that Govt. Of #Mizoram bemoans the ongoing violence and that it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it. I further stated that we are supportive of the steps taken by the Govt. Of #Manipur and the #Central Govt,” he added.