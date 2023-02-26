Sainik School Imphal Fire Causes Rs 60 Lakhs Worth Damages

Massive flames erupted at the Sainik School Imphal in Manipur on Saturday in which properties worth over Rs 60 lakhs were gutted down, several reports emerged on Saturday.
As per information received, a fire form an adjacent dried paddy field spread to the Imphal Sainik School. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 12.30 pm yesterday.
Informing about the incident, the official Twitter handle of Sainik School Imphal mentioned that the flames were doused after help from the state fire department. Moreover, there was no loss of life in the unfortunate fire break out, the school informed.
Sainik School Imphal tweeted, “’Faith is taking 1st step when u even don't see a staircase.’ A major fire broke out in school today n could be doused without no human loss due to timely help fm Fire dept Manipur state, IGAR (South) n 57 Man Div. All cadets r safe, damage control is on”
“Timely professional help n support delivered by Shri L Nabachandra Singh,Joint Director n Shri Kh Surchandra Sub officer, Mainpur Fire Service ensured nil loss of human life at Raman hostel,” mentioned Sainik School Imphal in a further tweet.
Furthermore, Sainik School Imphal added, “Teachers n staff members r acting as the emotional shield for not only the cadets,but also all parents n assuring them to not be worried. Raman House Cadets r being motivated to concentrate on their physical n mental health before they once again start to study for their exams.”
However, it has come to the fore that the major fire burnt down a significant portion of Raman house, a boys’ hostel at Sainik School Imphal with around seven rooms. Raman house accommodated around 200 students. Meanwhile, reports claimed that the fire broke out at a time when from standards VIII to XII were out studying.
By the time Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, local people and the fire tenders reached the school, the fire had already burnt down much of the Raman house.
According to reports, the locals of the area reported the fire to the school authorities. The hostellers were not present as they were out attending classes, ensuring no one was hurt in the fire incident at Sainik School Imphal.
Principal of Sainik School Imphal, Group Capt Rajneesh Kumar said that the fire safety equipments installed in the school proved to be of little help as the fire broke out. An investigation into the matter has been launched by the fire service department and other concerned authorities.
Meanwhile, according to information, the items that were gutted in the fire included old wooden and tin rooftops of the hostel, books, certificates, documents of students and other items of Saink School Imphal that amonted to around Rs 60 lakhs in losses.