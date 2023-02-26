Sainik School Imphal Fire Causes Rs 60 Lakhs Worth Damages

Massive flames erupted at the Sainik School Imphal in Manipur on Saturday in which properties worth over Rs 60 lakhs were gutted down, several reports emerged on Saturday.

As per information received, a fire form an adjacent dried paddy field spread to the Imphal Sainik School. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 12.30 pm yesterday.

Informing about the incident, the official Twitter handle of Sainik School Imphal mentioned that the flames were doused after help from the state fire department. Moreover, there was no loss of life in the unfortunate fire break out, the school informed.

Sainik School Imphal tweeted, “’Faith is taking 1st step when u even don't see a staircase.’ A major fire broke out in school today n could be doused without no human loss due to timely help fm Fire dept Manipur state, IGAR (South) n 57 Man Div. All cadets r safe, damage control is on”

“Timely professional help n support delivered by Shri L Nabachandra Singh,Joint Director n Shri Kh Surchandra Sub officer, Mainpur Fire Service ensured nil loss of human life at Raman hostel,” mentioned Sainik School Imphal in a further tweet.