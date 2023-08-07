SC Sets Up 3-Member Committee to Oversee Humanitarian Measures in Manipur

Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered to constitute a three-member committee comprising of former High Court judges to look into the relief and rehabilitation work in the violence-hit Manipur.
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud announced that the apex court will appoint an all-women committee headed by Justice Gita Mittal, and the two other members will be Justices Shalini Joshi and Asha Menon to monitor relief work, rehabilitation, compensation and healing of violence hit northeastern state.
Justice Mittal is a former judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Joshi is a former judge of Bombay High Court while Justice Menon is a retired judge of Delhi High Court.
It may be mentioned that ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 and since then normalcy have not been restored in the state.