Scuffle at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy Leaves Seven Manipur Trainees Injured

The matter was later resolved following the intervention of Range IGP and DIG Training.
Seven Manipur trainees were reportedly injured at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district, after a skirmish erupted between the 'A' and 'E' companies over supper distribution.

Informing about the development, Assam DGP GP Singh took to his official ‘X’ handle saying, “Today evening there was a scuffle between the trainees from Manipur at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy over distribution of dinner. The matter is now resolved. The Range IGP and DIG Training are with the boys.”

Meanwhile, all the injured trainees from Manipur were shifted to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for better medication.

