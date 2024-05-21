Security Forces Arrest 4 Militants, Seize Cache of Arms in Manipur Anti-Militancy Operations

In a concerted effort to combat militancy in Manipur, security forces have conducted two separate operations resulting in the arrest of four militants and the seizure of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.
The first operation targeted members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P), a banned outfit, in Imphal West district. Asem Nabachandra Meitei, a UNLF(P) militant, was apprehended by police from MI Road. Meitei, aged 41, was accused of extortion and was found in possession of a .32 pistol, a magazine, and nine live cartridges.
In the second operation, security forces arrested four active members of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) from Thangal Bazar in Imphal West district. The arrested individuals were identified as Konthoujam Kumar Singh (46 yrs), Ankur Mahawar (40), and Naveen Mahawar (48). The militants were found with Rs 1,90,000 in cash and three mobile phones, suspected to be proceeds from extortion activities.
Additionally, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and explosives during raids in an island village. Although seven miscreants managed to flee upon police arrival, the forces seized an array of weapons including an Insas rifle with a magazine, an Insas LMG, a point .303 rifle with magazines, two 12 SBBL bore guns, and 59 incriminating materials.
Moreover, a large cache of weapons was recovered from Sabungkhok Khunao-Twichin ridge in Imphal East district during an operation against illegal firearms. The haul included 3 improvised long-range mortars, 1 .303 rifle, two 12 bore guns, 25 live bullets, two hand grenades without detonators, and one Chinese radio set.
These operations mark significant strides in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in Manipur, as security forces continue to crack down on militant activities in the region.