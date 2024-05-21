Security Forces Arrest 4 Militants, Seize Cache of Arms in Manipur Anti-Militancy Operations

In the second operation, security forces arrested four active members of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) from Thangal Bazar in Imphal West district. The arrested individuals were identified as Konthoujam Kumar Singh (46 yrs), Ankur Mahawar (40), and Naveen Mahawar (48). The militants were found with Rs 1,90,000 in cash and three mobile phones, suspected to be proceeds from extortion activities.