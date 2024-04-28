Security Forces Dismantle Bunkers and Seize Illegal Arms in Manipur's Fringe Areas

In a bid to bolster security measures and maintain peace in the hill and valley districts of Manipur, security forces recently conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises. The focus was on the fringe and vulnerable areas where there were concerns about insurgent activities and illegal arms caches.
During these operations, which spanned locations including Lower Khoirentak, Upper Khoirentak, Heichanglok, Chingphei, and Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur District, security forces made significant strides.
They discovered and subsequently destroyed two Single Barrel firearms, one Double Barrel firearm, and one 8mm Bolt Action Rifle (automatic). Additionally, three bunkers were dismantled in these areas, marking a significant blow to any potential insurgent or unlawful activities in the region.
These proactive measures by the security forces are crucial in curbing the proliferation of illegal arms and ensuring the safety and security of the local populace. By dismantling bunkers and confiscating illicit weapons, they not only disrupt potential threats but also send a strong message to those involved in such activities.
The efforts of the security forces underscore their commitment to maintaining law and order in Manipur's sensitive regions, fostering an environment conducive to peace and development.