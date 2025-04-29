Security Forces Seize Cache of Illegal Arms and Ammunition in Manipur

In a continued crackdown on illegal arms in Manipur, security forces have recovered a significant cache of sophisticated weapons, explosives, and live ammunition in separate operations conducted in Kakching and Thoubal districts.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police carried out a search operation on Tuesday in Heingang Lam, located in Kakching district. During the operation, the team recovered a large cache of illegal arms and explosives, which included two AK-56 rifles, one INSAS rifle, one pistol, three hand grenades, and a substantial quantity of live ammunition of various calibres. The seized items are suspected to belong to a militant outfit operating in the region.

In a separate operation carried out in the Yairipok Singa area of Thoubal district, security personnel from the BSF and Manipur Police recovered additional arms and ammunition. The seized weapons included a loaded 0.32 mm pistol with magazine, a 0.303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), and two magazines of an INSAS rifle.

The recovery of these arms and explosives highlights the persistent presence of illegal weapon stockpiles in the state, amid ongoing unrest and ethnic tensions. Authorities suspect that the arms may have been intended for use in violent activities and have launched a further investigation to trace the source and intended users.