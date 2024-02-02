Manipur

Security Forces Seize Cache of Illegal Firearms and Explosives in Manipur Raids

The operation aimed at curbing the proliferation of illicit arms, highlights the collaborative efforts of law enforcement in ensuring the safety and security of the region.
In a joint operation, Manipur police and Assam rifles conducted successful raids in Churachandrapur and Kangpokpi districts, targeting illegal firearms. The security forced seized a significant cache of weapons and explosives during the ongoing operations.

Among the recovered items were a 12G shotgun, a point atomic rifle with a magazine, nine single barrel rifles and a 9mm pistol along with magazines. The arsenal also included a mortar bomb and two improvised mortars.

In Kangpokpi district, security forces uncovered a 7.62mm AK-56 rifle with its magazine, two 12 barrel rifles and ten live round bullets of 7.62mm pistol ammunition.    

The operation aimed at curbing the proliferation of illicit arms, highlights the collaborative efforts of law enforcement in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

The successful raid signifies a significant step in countering the threat posed by illegal firearms and maintaining peace in the affected areas.

Assam: Cachar Police Arrests 2 For Possession Of Arms, Ammunition
Assam Rifles
Manipur Police
Arms Recovery

