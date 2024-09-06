Security Forces Uncover Major Cache of Illegal Weapons in Manipur

A substantial arsenal of weaponry including rifles, pistols, launchers and explosives was uncovered by security forces in Manipur on Friday.
The operation targeted the volatile region of Bongbal Khullen in Thoubal District, underscoring the authorities’ commitment to curbing illegal arms proliferation in the region.
Among the seized were a one 9 mm pistol, a heavy caliber launcher, a .177 rifle with a magazine, a 12-bore double barrel rifle, a Pompey gun, a .32 revolver with a magazine, four hand grenades, an anti-riot grenade, a 60 mm mortar shell, four sets of detonators, 53 live bullets, and 52 explosive cartridges of 7.62 mm caliber.
Despite the significant haul, security forces have yet to make any arrests in connection with the seized weapons.
Earlier on 5 September, a significant arms cache including rifles, pistols, launchers and explosives was unearthed in a combined operation led by the Indian Army and the police in Manipur.
The operation targeted the sensitive fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, marking a decisive intervention in the ongoing conflict in the region.
The joint operation, planned and executed based on accurate intelligence, led to the recovery of a substantial arsenal. Among the items seized were a heavy calibre launcher, a 12-bore double barrel rifle, a 0.177 rifle with a magazine, two pistols, a pompi gun, and five grenades, alongside various ammunition and war-like stores.