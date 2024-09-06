Security Forces Uncover Major Cache of Illegal Weapons in Manipur

The operation targeted the sensitive fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, marking a decisive intervention in the ongoing conflict in the region.

The joint operation, planned and executed based on accurate intelligence, led to the recovery of a substantial arsenal. Among the items seized were a heavy calibre launcher, a 12-bore double barrel rifle, a 0.177 rifle with a magazine, two pistols, a pompi gun, and five grenades, alongside various ammunition and war-like stores.