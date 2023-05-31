Manipur Sportspersons to Return Medals if Peace Not Restored Soon

As many as 13 Manipur sportspersons have vowed to return their medals and awards if peace is not restored in the violence-hit state soon, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to reports, a memorandum was submitted to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal on Tuesday seeking a stern action against the extremist groups behind the violence.
The sportspersons who vowed to return medals and awards include Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian women’s football team captain Oinam Bem Bem Devi, boxer L. Sarita Devi, Olympian judoka Likmabam Shushila Devi, and boxer L. Ibomcha Singh.