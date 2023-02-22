Sushri Anusuiya Uikey Sworn-In as 18th Governor of Manipur

Sushri Anusuiya Uikey has been sworn-in as the new and 18th Governor of Manipur at Durbar Hall in Imphal on Wednesday.

The acting Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur Justice MV Muralidaran administered the oath.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, cabinet ministers, speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata Singh, Chief Secretary to state government, and DGP among others attended the oath taking ceremony.

While addressing the media after oath taking ceremony, Uikey said that she would work for the state at best by taking up various development activities and addressing most of the issues.

Meanwhile, Taking to Twitter, CM Singh wrote, “Attending the Swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble Governor, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye at raj Bhavan today. I am immensely pleased to welcome Her Excellency and look forward to working together with her for the people of the state.