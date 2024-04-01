Teenage Gang Member Arrested For Serious Criminal Activities In Manipur

Manipur Police on Sunday apprehended an 18-year-old boy along with one minor in Imphal West district for being allegedly involved in serious criminal activities in the area.
The arrested teenager has been identified as Moirangthem Lanchenba Meetei.
According to an official statement, the individuals are purported members of a gang known as Salailen Mapari (Kangleipak Defence Force) and are implicated in a series of illicit activities including theft, extortion, and anti-social behaviors.
During the operation, the police recovered a cache of weaponry and paraphernalia believed to be associated with the gang's operations. The seized items include 1 (one) .32 pistol with one magazine, 1 (one) 9mm pistol with 1(one) magazine loaded with 4 (four) 9mm ammunitions, 1 (one) SBBL gun mounted with one telescope, and 1 (one) Chinese hand grenade. Additionally, 5 (five) wireless sets, 1 (one) round seal of SALAILEN MAPARI KDF, and a blue flag of SALAILEN MAPARI KDF were confiscated.
Furthermore, the police discovered a significant cache of personal attire and organizational materials, underscoring the depth of the gang's involvement. Among the seized items were camouflage clothing, including a cap, jacket, BP black vest, and full shirt & trouser, bearing the insignia of SALAILEN MAPARI KDF. Additionally, 8 (eight) letterheads of SALAILEN MAPARI KANGLEIPAK DEFENCE FORCE signed by Chairman H. Lalloiba and President O. Meetei, alongside 8 (eight) letterheads signed solely by President O. Meetei, were recovered.
In a bid to disrupt the gang's mobility and operations, the police also impounded a silver EECO Van and a Himalayan Royal Enfield motorcycle believed to be utilized by the group.
A case has been officially registered and further investigation is underway.