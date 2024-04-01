Teenage Gang Member Arrested For Serious Criminal Activities In Manipur

During the operation, the police recovered a cache of weaponry and paraphernalia believed to be associated with the gang's operations. The seized items include 1 (one) .32 pistol with one magazine, 1 (one) 9mm pistol with 1(one) magazine loaded with 4 (four) 9mm ammunitions, 1 (one) SBBL gun mounted with one telescope, and 1 (one) Chinese hand grenade. Additionally, 5 (five) wireless sets, 1 (one) round seal of SALAILEN MAPARI KDF, and a blue flag of SALAILEN MAPARI KDF were confiscated.