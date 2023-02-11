5 Stunning Waterfalls in Manipur that you should visit

1. Sadu Chiru Waterfalls

Sadu Chiru Fall, located in the Bishnupur District of Manipur, is more commonly referred to as Leimaram Fall due to its proximity to Leimaram. However, the official name for the waterfall is Sadu Chiru. It is about 25 kilometers from Imphal and falls from a height of 300 meters. The ethereal quality of the mist that rises from the water and drifts off into the distance adds to the peace and tranquility of the area. The trail to the falls begins with a walk through the woods and ends with a steep ascent up stone steps. Rich agricultural land and trickling streams along the way make for a scenic route. The waterfalls are set in a lush, beautiful valley that is surrounded by trees and vegetation. Overall, it's a pleasure to visit this stunning Senapati attraction.

2. Ngaloi Waterfalls

Ngaloi is a small village located at a distance of 9 kilometers from Churachandpur, which is roughly 70 kilometers south of Imphal. Its original name is Ngaloimoul. It is a popular tourist attraction because of the Ngaloi Waterfall. People of all age groups are seen here. The low-lying mountains and the greenery provide the perfect background for the magnificent cascading waterfall. The white, foamy water gushing down the dark rocks is accompanied by the cool breeze of the mountains. It is easily accessible, and if you are nearby, you can plan a quick roundtrip visit even at the last minute.

3. Khayang Waterfalls

The Tilily or Tiluelue waterfalls are also known as Khayang Waterfalls. They are located in the Ukhrul district of Manipur, which is located on the state's eastern border with Myanmar. The Khayang-Phungtha villages are home to the state's highest waterfall, which is located 754 feet in the air. The journey to the waterfall itself is a visual feast, the likes of which cannot be adequately described in words. Vegetation types range from evergreens to deciduous, giving this region a stunning variety of plant and animal life. A visit to the Khayang Waterfall is ideal for those in search of excitement. That's why it's so much fun to hike through the verdant forest and along the glistening rivers to reach the stunning waterfalls.

4. Barak Waterfalls

The Barak waterfalls are an aesthetic delight. Its indigenous and mystical setting has the right ingredients and the appropriate terrain to serve as both a weekend getaway and an adventure trek destination. Due to its location deep within forest territory and dense vegetation on all sides, the mystic aura of the Barak waterfalls is enhanced by the arrival of wintertime mist and fog. Water sports like river rafting are popular among thrill-seekers and those looking for an adrenaline rush. Visitors also have the chance to enjoy the wonderful sight of the aqua-green color of the water and the soft sound of water gushing from the hills to the plains. It has something for everyone, and therefore it continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in Manipur.

5. Khoupum Waterfalls

Khoupum Waterfalls are located in the Tamenglong district of Manipur, this valley lies at a distance of 81 km from Imphal and makes for an amazing day trip. It’s a real paradise in all terms; thanks to its fresh air, gushing waterfalls, lush green mountains, huts surrounded by paddy fields, a beautiful lake, the Barak River, and the Khoupum dam. It is one of the least explored areas in Manipur. Additionally, this little piece of paradise is ideal for enjoying a picnic, watching the sunset, and feeling the breeze of the water on your face. The beauty of nature in this part of Manipur will surely leave you spellbound.