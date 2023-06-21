Three Firing Incidents Reported In Violence-Stricken Manipur

At least three incidents of firing have been reported in violence-stricken state of Manipur on Tuesday night.
According to reports, bursts of firing from automatic rifles were heard at around 11:45 pm at Thangjing in Manipur. Around 15-20 rounds of gunshots were heard.
Additionally, firing was also reported from Geljang and Singda areas at Kangchup in Manipur. As per reports, 5 round of gunshots were heard in the area at around 9 pm.
Security forces rushed the spots upon receiving information.
On Sunday night, An Indian Army soldier was injured in an unprovoked firing by armed miscreants from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village.
According to reports, the soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently stable.