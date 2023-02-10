18 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions In Manipur

Loktak Lake – The Only Floating Lake In The World

The most striking sight you will see from the air while flying into Manipur is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, with its extraordinary archipelago of floating green islands. Technically, these aren't regular 'islands,' but floating biomass with rich nutrients for plant growth, locally known as 'phumdis'. Loktak Lake and its countless phumdis support not only birds and rich aquatic life, but also thousands of fishermen who have developed an entire way of life on these floating islands, navigating through them on narrowboats, easily turning landmasses into waterways whenever necessary, to negotiate their way through them. Because of the area's rare geology and ecosystem, the relationship between humans and nature here is one of a kind.

Keibul Lamjao National Park – Explore The Wilderness

Located in the Bishnapur District of Manipur in northeastern India is Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world's only floating national park. It has an area of 40 km2 (15 sq mi) and is crucial to the functioning of the ecosystem in Loktak Lake. In this region, biomasses, also known as phumdis, are so prevalent that they completely cover a large area. These phumdis, typical of a swamp marsh, are composed of decomposed organic matter, biomass, and compacted soil. Although there is still water beneath the phumdis, they are sturdy enough for animals and humans to walk on. There's a good chance you'll see the 'rings' of Loktak Lake fame. All of these share the same formation process. This park is also unique because it is the only known habitat of the Sangai deer, a species of deer that is critically endangered.

Tharon Cave – For Thrill And Fun

Embedded beneath the picturesque landscape of telescoping green slopes is the Tharon cave, which is not far from the district headquarters. Tharon Cave is 164 km from Manipur's capital, Imphal, and only 27 km from the district headquarters of Tamenglong. It is not only a beautiful place to see nature, but it also connects people to their home country's rich history. The cave is one of many historical landmarks in Manipur. The first physical evidence of the Haobinhian culture, which is also found in other South East Asian countries, has been discovered in this 655.6-meter-long cave that is approximately 910 meters above sea level. Visiting the Tharon cave will feel like venturing into a foreign world, as it is truly unlike anything you have ever experienced before. A variety of halls, such as the Lous Hall, the Dancing Hall, and the Meeting Hall, can be found within. It has 12 caves underneath.

Kangla Fort – Speaking Of Regal Heritage

The Kangla Fort, also known as the Kangla Palace, stands near the banks of the Imphal River as a testament to Manipur's illustrious past. "Kangla" translates to "dry land" in Manipuri and Meetei. A number of Meetei kings ruled Manipur from the fortress of Kangla, which was the ancient capital. This fort was originally constructed in 33 AD, when the mythical God-King of Manipur, Nongda Lairen Pakhangba, ascended to the throne. As new kings took power in the area, they would make improvements and expansions. King Khagemba (1597-1652) directed the construction of a brick wall on the palace's western gate. Following that, Khunjaoba (1652-1666), his son, worked tirelessly to beautify the fort. He is thought to have excavated a moat on the western side of the palace. Following the Anglo-Manipur War in 1891, it was taken over by the British army. Later, the Assam Rifle took control of it until 2004.

Singda Dam– Scenic And Serene

Located 19 kilometers west of Imphal, the Singda Dam in Kangchup serves multiple purposes. The building was erected by the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited. It ranks among the top earthen dams in India for height. The total length of the dam is 490 meters, and its height is 60 meters. The dam serves two primary purposes: to provide potable water to the city of Imphal and to serve as an adequate irrigation system for the area. The journey from Imphal to Singda dam is just as picturesque as arriving there. The lush paddy fields on either side of the road, the rolling hills in the distance, and the occasional row of trees lining the roads will leave an indelible impression.

INA Memorial Complex – Revisiting History

There is a memorial complex in Moirang, India, called the INA Martyrs' Memorial, which honors the fallen members of the Indian National Army. The centerpiece of the complex is a recreation of the memorial to the INA's dead that stood in Singapore before being destroyed by British Indian Army sappers in 1945. In addition to a library, an auditorium, and a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, the complex houses a museum devoted to the INA. The construction of the cenotaph itself began in October 1968 and was finished in September 1969, when it was unveiled by Indira Gandhi. The current size of the monument complex was unveiled in 2005 after years of construction.

Shree Govindajee Temple – The Beautiful White Dome Structure

The Shree Govindajee Temple is the largest Vaishnav Hindu temple in the world. For Hindus in Manipur, the significance of the two gold-plated domes is immense. The main deity worshiped at this temple is Lord Krishna. Govindajee's followers believe he is a genuine reincarnation of Krishna. The temple is exquisitely built, right down to the small pond. It is one of Manipur's most well-known religious sites. Located in a beautiful natural setting, the Shree Govindajee temple is a popular destination for both locals and visitors. Construction on the Shree Govindajee temple began in 1846, during Maharaja Nara Singh's reign. Many earthquakes and other natural disasters have caused extensive damage to the temple over the years. However, repair work was done, and the temple was restored.



Manipur Zoological Garden – Must-Visit For Travellers Of All Kinds

Iroishemba's Manipur Zoological Garden, which can be found on Imphal Kangchup Road, is a safe haven for several species in peril. This zoo garden is home to many rare and exotic animal species. Some of the best-known animals in the world can be found in the Manipur Zoological Gardens, including the Lissome and the brow-antlered Thiamin deer (the Sangai). Many species of birds are also kept in the zoo. About 400 different types of animals and birds, both common and unusual, are found here.

Dal Madol – Built To Fight The Maratha Invasion

Bishnupur is home to an abundance of incredible treasures, but the Dal Madol stands out for accurately conveying the town's unique character. This cannon was built and designed centuries ago, and while its significance has faded, it was an important component back then. It was constructed in 1742 by the order of Raja Gopal Singh to keep the Marathas out of Bishnupur. This canon, located close to the Chinomasta Temple, has gained a great deal of notoriety due to the fact that, despite being made primarily of iron, it has never rusted despite being subjected to rain since its inception. The cannon, located close to the Chinomasta Temple, is significant to the people of Bishnupur and Bengal. The length of the cannon is around 3.8 m, and the diameter of its barrel is 28.5 cm.

Andro – Home To Unique Form Of Pottery

Manipur's Andro village is famous for its scenic beauty, pleasant climate, and friendly locals. The Nongmaiching mountain range provides a lush backdrop for this settlement. Traditional pottery-making skills and artifacts from the state's tribal past are testaments to the state's rich tribal history. The locals claim that the root word "handro" means "the village of the people who returned." Legend has it that the ruler of the area banished the first settlers to Manipur. A number of centuries later, they returned to what was then called Andro village and took it back. Khuman King Poireiton stoked the eternal flame in honor of the god Panam Ningthou. Since then, the village of Andro has become a focal point for the preservation and presentation of Manipuri artistic and cultural practices.

Leimaram Waterfall – Picturesque Trio Waterfalls

The beautiful Leimaram Waterfall of Imphal, Manipur, cascades from a height of about 300 meters. Popularly known as Sadu Chiru Waterfalls, it's situated about 25 kilometers outside of the city center. Scenery lovers, those seeking tranquility, and amateur photographers will all find this a worthwhile destination. As one of Imphal's most well-known natural attractions, this waterfall is a must-see for anyone visiting the city. The beauty is heightened by the fog that rises from the water and envelops everything. The waterfall is stunningly beautiful and has fascinating sights to see. Sadu Chiru Waterfalls, situated in a valley with lush vegetation and beautiful scenery all around, is a sight to behold.

Shirui Kashung Peak – Home To Rare Birds

One of Ukhrul's most popular attractions is Shirui Kashong Peak, which stands 2,835 meters above sea level. Besides the Shirui lilies that thrive there, the rivers that flow across Ukhrul and the crevices of Shirui Kashong Peak are what makes it famous. Trekkers who make the effort to climb to the top are rewarded with a breathtaking view of sunlit towns and villages, lush fields, and quiet forests floating above a blanket of clouds. Not only that, but the area is also home to several species of rare birds, including the Blyth's Tragopan, Mrs. Hume's bar-backed pheasant, and others. Visitors should prepare for the possibility of unexpected rain by packing trekking shoes and a raincoat. This is also a very common picnic spot.

Waithou Lake – A Place For Recreation And Environment

Waithou Lake, one of Manipur's most significant bodies of water, is situated in the Thoubal district, about 16 kilometers from Imphal, the state capital. It is an oval-shaped body of water encircled by breathtaking scenery. The lake used to be the best place for aquatic life to flourish, but soil erosion and rapid urbanization destroyed that. It was formed when water from Waithou Hill and the many paddy fields to the west and east was collected. Soirel, Cheksabi, and Phumnom are the names of the three distinct areas of the lake's shallow, perennial water body. The rivers that feed into the Ningthibi Canal were once the primary source of water for the lake.