6 Stunning Traditional Dresses of Manipur

Traditional Dresses of Manipur

1. Inaphi

Inaphi is a garment that you wear around your upper body, primarily as a shawl. The Manipuri weavers enhance the shawl's calm appeal and maintain its poise by using gentle pastel colors as opposed to the traditional fabrics' brilliant colors and dramatic designs. It is made of a semi-transparent material. This exquisite workmanship and skill have produced a royal sheer inaphi with the utmost fineness. The Rani Phi, a slightly updated and fashionable variation that uses silk threads, contemporary hues, and distinct designs from the conventional cotton inaphi, is now widely available. You can experiment with colors and fabrics to stay current with fashion trends. These attractive, low-maintenance inaphis will make you seem absolutely stunning.

2. Phanek

A Phanek is the equivalent of a North Indian saree and is typically worn with a small blouse and upper garment. It resembles a sarong or a wraparound skirt. However, it is not semi-transparent like the majority of ordinary sarongs. Phaneks are manually woven from cotton, silk, and other synthetic materials on a loin loom. Most of the time, they are block printed and come in flat colors or stripes. Traditional clothing lacks floral prints and striking patterns. It is decorated with elaborate needlework and vivid motifs that capture the vivacious spirit of the Manipuri people. The patterns frequently feature elements like flowers, birds, and animals. They truly enhance the attractiveness and finesse of the clothing. They are the epitome of brilliant craftsmanship. The "Phou" (necklace), "Tairen" (earrings), and "Khuti" (bracelet), are a few examples of traditional jewelry worn by Manipuri women.

3. Mayek Naibi

Mayek Naibi is another form of Phanek that is traditionally worn on important occasions. They are designed with intricate embroidery and decorative studs at the soles. When compared to the typical bridal attire, Mayek Naibi is a breath of new air. You can wear this outfit whenever you want to show off your sophisticated ethnic side.

4. Lai Phi and Chin Phi

The Lai Phi and Chin Phi are two modern additions to classic Phanek garb. They are a popular choice for celebrations such as weddings, parties, and fairs. Chin Phi is a blouse worn with an ornately embroidered Phanek, and Lai Phi is a stunning white piece of cloth with the most elaborate yellow bordering. In the perfect combination, they can catapult you to the top of the charts.

5. Dhoti- Pagri/Khamen Chapta

White kurtas and dhotis are the standard dress for male Manipuri. A traditional Bengali dhoti served as inspiration for their version. Occasionally, a white pagri or turban is added for formal events that call for something extra. Khamen Chapta is a ceremonial dhoti worn only by members of the royal family of Manipur. Painted in dark shades of purple, crimson, and chocolate brown on a white silk background, the patterns are striking.

6. Potloi

Manipur's traditional wedding dress, the Potloi, provides the bride-to-be with a stunningly beautiful appearance. It has a cylinder shape and is attached to the outside belt, outer blouse, and inside clothing by means of stitching. The inaphi and a shirt made from expensive fabrics are worn with the skirt, which is typically a bright color like red, pink, or green and features traditional patterns. Elegant and one-of-a-kind, the dress has been worn at Manipuri weddings for centuries, despite its 17th-century origins. Appliques of geometric figures and embellishments of sequins, studs, and ornamental stones adorn the potloi. It's a lovely dress with a headband and some expensive jewelry.