Assam Govt Conducts Ops to Inspect Veggies Imported to Guwahati

Following the directive of Gauhati High Court, a special operation was carried out in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Monday night to inspect the vegetables imported to the city.
According to sources, the operation was carried out by agricultural, food security, transport departments and the police to inspect the vegetables that were being imported to Guwahati.
A few samples were collected during the operation to send them to State Public Health Laboratory to check the amount of fertilizers and chemicals applied on the vegetables.
After receiving the report, the concerned departments will take appropriate actions as per directed by the court if excessive amount of fertilizers and chemicals are found in the vegetables.
At least six teams, comprising one representative from each concerned department, were deployed in several parts of the city for sample collection of vegetables.
On February 23, the Gauhati High Court had directed the concerned departments to inspect the vegetables before they are imported to Guwahati.
The high court issued a set of guidelines related to the use of pesticides in vegetables based on a petition filed by Advocate Seema Bhuyan.
Various departments including agriculture, forensics and health were directed to take adequate measures for inspecting the vegetables that are imported to the city before they enter and are sold to citizens.
The Gauhati High Court had asked the departments to submit a detailed report on this by March 3.
It may be mentioned that Advocate Seema Bhuyan filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court stating that the food products like vegetables and crops in the state have excessive contamination of pesticides and heavy materials that are injurious to human health.