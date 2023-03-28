Assam Govt Conducts Ops to Inspect Veggies Imported to Guwahati

Following the directive of Gauhati High Court, a special operation was carried out in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Monday night to inspect the vegetables imported to the city.

According to sources, the operation was carried out by agricultural, food security, transport departments and the police to inspect the vegetables that were being imported to Guwahati.

A few samples were collected during the operation to send them to State Public Health Laboratory to check the amount of fertilizers and chemicals applied on the vegetables.

After receiving the report, the concerned departments will take appropriate actions as per directed by the court if excessive amount of fertilizers and chemicals are found in the vegetables.

At least six teams, comprising one representative from each concerned department, were deployed in several parts of the city for sample collection of vegetables.

On February 23, the Gauhati High Court had directed the concerned departments to inspect the vegetables before they are imported to Guwahati.