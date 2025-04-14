UNLF(P) Militant Held with ₹21.5 Lakh in Manipur Counter-Insurgency Operation

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Manipur, police apprehended a militant associated with the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (Progressive), or UNLF(P), from Khundrakpam area under Imphal West district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Laishram Romesh Singh, alias Bobo. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched an operation in the area and successfully nabbed the militant.

During the operation, the police seized ₹21.5 lakh in cash from the possession of the accused. Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh was actively serving in the finance wing of UNLF(P), handling monetary matters for the outfit.

Further investigation is underway to trace the financial network and other associates linked with the arrested militant.

