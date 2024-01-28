Violence Erupts in Manipur; Three Killed in Separate Incidents

Manipur

In another incident, a gunfight reportedly erupted between militants and Village Volunteers in Satang Khul, situated between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts yesterday.
Three people have been killed in separate incidents involving gunfire and accidents in the last 24 hours in Manipur, reports said on Sunday.

As per reports, in the first incident, the body of a 40-year-old man identified as Wareppam Kiran was recovered under the debris of a bunker that collapsed during an exchange of fire on Saturday.

The insurgents began shooting from the elevated area of Phuroi hills in Churachandpur district, near Ningthoukhong village in Bishnupur district, sources claimed.

The clash led to the unfortunate demise of Timminlun Khongsai, a resident of the Kangpokpi district.

Further, reports claimed that an elderly woman identified as Lairenlakpam Bimola died in a road accident at Tejpur Waiton Lamkhai under the Imphal East district on the same day.

