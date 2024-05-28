Violence-Hit Manipur Records Highest Class 10 Pass Percentage In Decade

Despite a difficult academic year owing to ethnic tensions in Manipur, over 93 per cent of students passed the Class 10 state board exam. According to officials, many of the students are still in relief camps.
The pass percentage recorded this year in Manipur was the highest in the last 10 years. It was 82.82 per cent in 2023, and 76 per cent in 2022.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that his government made "strenuous efforts to ensure that the academic atmosphere of the students remained unaffected".
Taking to X, he wrote, "Our hard working students have excelled despite various challenges, and their success has brought smiles and hopes to the state. The State Government has been giving strenuous efforts to ensure that the academic atmosphere of the students remained unaffected and they continued to receive education."
Officials said that one of the reasons for the pass percentage being high could be due to a shift from marks system to grading system in this session. The final exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur.
The board introduced a grading system to reduce stress and competition among students affected by the ethnic violence this year. There are several thousand students displaced from their homes and are still lodged at relief camps across Manipur.
Students were graded from A1 to E2, and there was no total or aggregate marks. As many as 37,547 students appeared in the exams that were held from March 15 to April 3 with 18,995 male and 18,552 female candidates.