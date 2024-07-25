Will Personally Invite Kuki-Zo MLAs to Attend Assembly Session: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that will personally send invitations to the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators to attend the upcoming Assembly session.
Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Biren Singh said, “I will personally extend the invitations, as well as through the Assembly. They (Kuki-Zo MLAs) should join us, and we are ready to cooperate."
The Chief Minister’s remarks come ahead of the sixth session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly scheduled from July 31 to August 6.
The fifth session was held from February 28 to March 5. The fourth session on August 29 last year was adjourned after just 11 minutes, with none of the Kuki-Zo MLAs in attendance. Notably, the 10 Kuki MLAs, including two ministers, did not attend the last two sessions due to the ethnic violence.
Further, Biren Singh also spoke about his upcoming trip to Delhi where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Singh’s first meeting with PM Modi in more than 14 months since the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out on May 3 last year.
“I am visiting Delhi especially to attend a meeting of the NITI Aayog. It will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. After that, I will attend the chief minister’s conclave in the presence of the PM. I will address the current situation in the state and seek immediate solutions to the ongoing crisis. I am optimistic that positive outcomes will result,” Singh said.