Will Personally Invite Kuki-Zo MLAs to Attend Assembly Session: Manipur CM

The Chief Minister’s remarks come ahead of the sixth session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly scheduled from July 31 to August 6.

The fifth session was held from February 28 to March 5. The fourth session on August 29 last year was adjourned after just 11 minutes, with none of the Kuki-Zo MLAs in attendance. Notably, the 10 Kuki MLAs, including two ministers, did not attend the last two sessions due to the ethnic violence.