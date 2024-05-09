Over 5,457 Illegal Immigrants Detected in Manipur, Says CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that out of 5,457 illegal immigrants identified from Myanmar, biometric data for 5173 individuals have been recorded.
Taking to platform 'X', Biren Singh emphasized that as of May 7th, 2024, a total of 5457 illegal immigrants had been detected, with biometric data collected for most of them.
He highlighted the ongoing deportation process and the provision of humanitarian aid to all detected immigrants, underscoring the government's approach of handling the issue with sensitivity despite its severity.
He wrote on 'X', "𝟓𝟒𝟓𝟕 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟏𝟕𝟑 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝. The Government has detected a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong District, Manipur as on May 7th, 2024. Out of the total, the biometric data of 5173 such illegal immigrants have been collected so far. Deportation process is underway. We have been giving humanitarian aides to all the illegal immigrants who were detected so far. Despite being an alarming situation, we have been handling it with utmost sensitivity."
"In this crucial juncture, we have noticed certain home grown groups, based out of western countries, criticising the steps taken up against illegal immigration by giving a communal tone and propagating it as violations of religious freedom," he added.
He stressed that this is a situation where the survival of indigenous people is at stake and this will not allowed to be continued.
Furthermore, Singh revealed that 38 Myanmarese nationals were deported from Manipur last week, bringing the total number of deportations to 77, including 55 women and five children, since March 8.