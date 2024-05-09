Over 5,457 Illegal Immigrants Detected in Manipur, Says CM Biren Singh

He highlighted the ongoing deportation process and the provision of humanitarian aid to all detected immigrants, underscoring the government's approach of handling the issue with sensitivity despite its severity.

He wrote on 'X', "𝟓𝟒𝟓𝟕 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝟏𝟕𝟑 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝. The Government has detected a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong District, Manipur as on May 7th, 2024. Out of the total, the biometric data of 5173 such illegal immigrants have been collected so far. Deportation process is underway. We have been giving humanitarian aides to all the illegal immigrants who were detected so far. Despite being an alarming situation, we have been handling it with utmost sensitivity."