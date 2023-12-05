Max & Min Temp in NE Likely to Remain Above Normal from Dec’ 23 to Feb’ 24: RMC

Prasenjit Deb
In the wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Tuesday confirmed that there will be no direct impact on the weather in the Northeastern regions due to the phenomenon.
The RMC also stated that the monthly maximum and minimum temperatures from December 2023 to February 2024 are more likely to be above normal over most parts of the region in the Northeast.
Speaking to the media, RMC Scientist, Sunit Das said, “During the last 24 hours light rain occurred at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and dry weather prevailed over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Night temperatures (minimum temp) rose appreciably over Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram and had no large change over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Tripura.”
Das also asserted that due to the present cloudy weather conditions, there has been no drop in minimum temperature here in the Northeast, but, once the condition improves, temperature is likely to drop.
“Earlier on November 26-27, we witnessed a slight drop in minimum temperature in the Northeast including Assam, but, due to the cloud cover, the temperature again rose above normal over most parts of the NE region. We expect a drop by December 8 onwards again, there is a probability,” added Das.
The RMC expert further stated that temperature drops in the Northeast region are normally gradual and do not occur abruptly.
Meanwhile, RMC has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Assam’s Barak valley, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura.
IMD’s forecast and warnings for next five days
• DAY 1: Light rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and weather likely to remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya. Shallow to Moderate fog very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
• DAY2: Light to moderate rain very likely to occur at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura; light rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and weather likely to remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh. Shallow to Moderate fog very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
• DAY 3: Light to moderate rain very likely to occur at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya. Shallow to Moderate fog very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
• DAY 4: Light rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
• DAY 5: Light rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.