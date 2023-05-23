Meghalaya: 4 Villages of Ri Bhoi Declared Containment Zone

The authorities have suspected swine flu to be the reason for the death of pigs in the region and proper action has been initiated regarding the matter. Steps have also been taken to keep track of any more animals that might have been infected.

The order also prohibited any form of pig rearing, slaughtering or sale of pig meat in the infected areas till further notices are issued by the competent authorities.

On the other hand, all piggery and farm owners have been ordered to maintain hygiene and bio-secured conditions at all times.