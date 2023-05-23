Meghalaya: 4 Villages of Ri Bhoi Declared Containment Zone

Four villages of Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district have been declared as a containment zone after a large number of pig deaths were reported in the area due to suspected swine flu.
According to an order passed by the district magistrate of the Ri Bhoi District, Umsawriang, Madan Nonglakhiat, Mawlyngkhung, and Syllei-U-Lar villages have been declared as containment zone.
This decision comes as a move to prevent the further spread of the disease within the mentioned areas, allowing the veterinary department to effectively trace and investigate the cases.
Meanwhile, under the recommendations of the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the district in order to enforce containment measures.
The authorities have suspected swine flu to be the reason for the death of pigs in the region and proper action has been initiated regarding the matter. Steps have also been taken to keep track of any more animals that might have been infected.
The order also prohibited any form of pig rearing, slaughtering or sale of pig meat in the infected areas till further notices are issued by the competent authorities.
On the other hand, all piggery and farm owners have been ordered to maintain hygiene and bio-secured conditions at all times.