Meghalaya: Arrest of HNLC Cadre Reveals Strained Peace Negotiations

Early on Saturday morning in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, a police operation resulted in the arrest of Storgy Lyngdoh, a personal security officer (PSO) affiliated with the proscribed insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).
The HNLC cadre's detention was confirmed by East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi. According to sources, Lyngdoh entered Meghalaya unofficially from Bangladesh and was subsequently taken into custody at his home in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong.
It may be noted that Lyngdoh was a member of the HNLC delegation that engaged in negotiations for peace with the government. However, recent events have seen a surge in the issuance of demand notes by the HNLC, particularly in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions.
The HNLC alleged that the government had not addressed their fundamental demands, which caused them to decide to pull out of the peace negotiations. The plea for amnesty for the organization's members and leadership is one of these demands.