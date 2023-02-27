Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Casts Vote From South Tura

The chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma on Monday cast his vote at a polling station in South Tura.

Speaking to the media, the NPP chief who seemed to be confident of a good show claimed that the National People's Party (NPP) will do well in the Assembly elections.

Polling is currently being underway at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state and the voting will continue till 4 PM.

More than 2,160,000 people are eligible to cast their vote.

As many as 640 polling booths have been categorised as “vulnerable” and 323 as “critical”. A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women candidates, are in the fray.

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

It may also be noted that polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

In the wake of the election, the Election Commission of India has deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, till 11 am voter turnout in Meghalaya was recorded 26.7%.