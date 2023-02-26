Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live: Will Going Solo Help BJP Win?

Meghalaya will wake up to vote for the assembly elections in the state on Monday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party and the Congress look to take the fight to each other as United Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress are looking to cause upsets.

A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for the 60 assembly seats, of who, 233 are from national parties and 69 from state parties. In addition, there are a total of 44 independent candidates.

The state will go to polls alongside Nagaland on Monday (February 27). The results will be declared on March 2.