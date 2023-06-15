Meghalaya CM Writes Letter to Education Minister Over Distant Exam Centers For CUET Candidates

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, recently penned a letter to Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, highlighting the need for alternative arrangements to be made for students from the state who are scheduled to appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
CM Sangma expressed concern over the current allocation of examination centers in distant locations like Kolkata and Ranchi, which poses significant challenges for the students.
The CM said that this has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents.
“Kindly intervene in the matter and issue necessary directions to the NTA to make alternative arrangements in respect of the students of Meghalaya,” wrote CM Sangma.
He urged the education minister to issue necessary directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exam, to make alternative arrangements for the students of Meghalaya. He said that Meghalaya had earlier requested the NTA to set up CUET centres in the state.
The CUET is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in various universities. More than 14 lakh students have applied for it this year. The exam will be held in three shifts and the results are expected to be announced in July.