Meghalaya CM Writes to Dharmendra Pradhan Highlighting Education System of State

Further, the Meghalaya CM also emphasized the challenges faced by the state in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. he also highlighted the shortfall in funding under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and urged to reconsider the funding pattern.

"The State Government of Meghalaya is preparing to implement the NEP in its entirety and considering that the State is not equipped with adequate infrastructure and other logistic support that will require additional funds for appointment of teachers, construction of an additional classroom, development of Pedagogy Resource Training, ECCE development, School complexes, etc. for which the assistance of the Central Government is sought for," the letter further read.