Meghalaya Police Organizes Wildlife Crime Workshop

Meghayala Police on Monday organized a workshop on wildlife conservation where the role of the common masses in the conservation of biodiversity through the prevention of wildlife crime and the efficacy of laws pertaining to wildlife crimes were flagged.

The workshop was organized by Meghalaya police in association with Aaranyak, a premier research-based biodiversity conservation organisation based in Guwahati and with an eastern India footprint.

In the welcome address, CVS Reddy, DIG, Western Range of Meghalaya Police, said, "Human beings would go extinct if biodiversity is not there as we human beings, animals, birds, plants etc., all are part of the same ecosystem as well as the food chain. If the food chain is disrupted at some point, the entire ecosystem is affected."

Citing the recent unprecedented heatwave experienced in the Garo Hills region, he said, "It may be because of the wanton destruction of forest cover."

He also underlined the need for reducing the area under shifting cultivation that requires burning of forest cover by using available new agriculture techniques.

The DIG also cited an example of Forest Man of India Jadav Payeng who converted a barren sandbar island to a thick forest in Assam.

Divisional Forest Officer of West and South West Garo Hills Division Ganesan P was present in the workshop and responded to some queries in the interactive session.

Deputy Superintendent of Police from South West Garo Hills, R K Sangma explained what transpired in the workshop in Garo language for a better understanding of the village heads and Nokmas and common people in the audience.

Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, the Secretary-General and CEO of Aaranyak said that Northeast India by virtue of its unique altitudinal gradient is very rich in biodiversity, especially in Garo hills as the area is having Nokrek Biosphere Reserve and Balphakram National Park, zone and hence could attract the bad eyes of wildlife criminals to exploit bio-resources of the area vulnerable to the burgeoning wildlife crime that has acquired an alarming proportion across the globe.

Emphasizing on the important role of common people in the conservation of wildlife and habitats, Dr Talukdar said that the Constitution of India has put the onus of conservation of Biodiversity the precious faunal and floral resources on every citizen whose well-being of human beings is directly related to the state of biodiversity that provides our livelihood, cater to our essential need for pure potable water and pure air.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken by Meghalaya Police to bring key stakeholders for this workshop.